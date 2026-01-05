Bangladeshi Extremists Threaten To Blow Up ZEE News; Threat Linked To Cricketer Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL Row

A case has emerged involving death threats issued to senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MLA Sangeet Som. Som has claimed that he received threatening phone calls and messages from a Bangladeshi number, warning not only of harm to him but also of blowing up ZEE News. Speaking to ZEE News, Sangeet Som said he is not intimidated by such threats.

According to Som, the threatening call was received after he objected to the inclusion of a Bangladeshi player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and openly expressed his views on the issue. He said the caller warned that both he and ZEE News would face serious consequences. Following the call, threatening messages were also sent to his mobile phone.

Sangeet Som has informed the police about the incident and lodged a formal complaint. He said he has full faith in the law and has urged security agencies to take strict action. Police have taken the matter seriously and initiated an investigation, working to trace the source of the calls and messages.

Reiterating his stand while speaking to ZEE News, Som said he would not be deterred by threats and would continue to raise his voice on issues related to national interest. He added that such incidents cannot weaken his resolve to speak out. Security agencies are currently investigating the matter, and further action is being taken based on technical evidence.

ZEE News has been consistently highlighting incidents of violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh. Over the past few months, the channel has sent reporters to cover the situation on the ground. Angered by this coverage, extremist elements in Bangladesh have targeted the channel and issued threats to blow it up.

Meanwhile, ZEE News Managing Editor Rahul Sinha stated that the channel will continue its coverage related to Bangladesh. Security agencies have taken the threats seriously and are examining all related facts. ZEE News has made it clear that it will continue reporting on issues of public interest despite any pressure or threats.