Baniapur Election Result 2025: Kedar Nath Singh Takes On Chandani Devi In Close Contest

Baniapur Election Result 2025: The Baniapur (Beniapur) Assembly constituency (No. 115) result has been declared, and the winning lead of the candidate is confirmed to be from the National Democratic Alliance. Kedar Nath Singh from the Bharatiya Janata Party was able to retain the seat by defeating his Mahagathbandhan opponent comfortably.

The outcome marks a significant political victory for the BJP, proving that the personal appeal of the incumbent MLA was more potent than his recent defection from the RJD.

The Defection And The Political Stakes

The Beniapur contest was a direct clash between the political loyalty of the constituency's voters and the personal appeal of the incumbent MLA:

RJD Stronghold Switched: Beniapur has historically been a stronghold of the RJD, and Kedar Nath Singh himself won the seat for the party in 2010, 2015, and 2020. His pre-election switch to the BJP created a high-stakes scenario where the RJD had to find a new candidate, Chandni Devi, to counter his local influence.

Split Mandate History: The constituency, which falls under the Maharajganj Lok Sabha seat, has shown a tendency to vote differently in state and parliamentary elections. While it favored the RJD in Assembly polls, it demonstrated a clear preference for the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, a trend Kedar Nath Singh is clearly capitalising on.

Constituency Profile: A Rural, Diverse Electorate Beniapur is an entirely rural assembly seat in the Saran district. The electorate is socially diverse, meaning any winning candidate needs to consolidate a wide range of social groups:

Key Social Blocs: The seat has sizeable numbers of upper-caste voters, particularly the Singh and Rai communities, Backward Classes, including Yadavs, and significant populations of Muslims (approx.5 12%) and Scheduled Castes (approx. 11.78%).

The result here will serve as a crucial test of whether the RJD's core support can be transferred to a new candidate or if the personal popularity of the long-standing MLA, Kedar Nath Singh, transcends party loyalty.

