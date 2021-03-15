Bank strike: Banking services to be affected today, over 10 lakh employees to join UFBC's two-day agitation

New Delhi: Banking operations across the country will be impacted on Monday (March 15) and Tuesday (March 16) as employees of various public sector banks decide to go on strike to protest against the proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders. The nationwide strike is called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU).

Banking services including deposits and withdrawal at bank’s branches, cheque clearance and loan approvals are going to be affected by the strike. However, ATMs are likely to remain functional. Over 10 lakh bank employees and officers of the banks will participate in the strike.

Many public sector banks like the State Bank of India (SBI), Canara Bank and others have already informed their customers that their normal working might be affected at the branches and offices due to the declared nationwide strike.

Whereas, services at private banks like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank will conduct their banking functions as per normal routine.

The United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU) which had called for two-day nationwide strike starting from Monday is an umbrella body of nine bank unions, namely All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), Indian National Bank Officers' Congress (INBOC) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO) and the National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) will take part in the strike called by the UFBU.

