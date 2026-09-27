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Bank strike called off: Will banks open on Monday? What customers need to know

The nationwide bank strike planned for September 28-30 has been deferred after late-night talks between UFBU and IBA. Banks are expected to operate normally from Monday as talks continue over a five-day banking week and other demands.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 11:52 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 11:56 PM IST
Bank strike called off: Will banks open on Monday? What customers need to know
Image Credit: IANS. Representative image.

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Bank strike called off: Will banks open on Monday? What customers need to know
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