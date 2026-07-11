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Bihar bypoll: Inside story of why BJP forced Bankipur candidate Abhishek Bunty to withdraw

Bankipur bypoll: Know the inside story behind why the BJP executed a midnight swap in the Bankipur bypoll, removing Abhishek Bunty over a fodder scam link and affidavit errors.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 08:37 AM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 08:37 AM IST
Bihar bypoll: Inside story of why BJP forced Bankipur candidate Abhishek Bunty to withdraw
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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