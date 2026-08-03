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Bankipur bypoll result: Prashant Kishor wins BJP bastion

The Bankipur assembly constituency remained a BJP stronghold for the past 31 years. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 03:54 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 03:54 PM IST
Bankipur bypoll result: Prashant Kishor wins BJP bastion
Image Credit: Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor. (IANS)

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Bankipur bypoll result: Prashant Kishor wins BJP bastion
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