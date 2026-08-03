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  • /Bankipur bypoll result to be declared today: Can Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj break BJP’s fortress?

Bankipur bypoll result to be declared today: Can Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj break BJP’s fortress?

The counting of votes for the July 30 bypoll will take place today (August 3), along with elections in Datia in Madhya Pradesh and Manjalpur in Gujarat.

Written ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 08:16 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 08:16 AM IST
Bankipur bypoll result to be declared today: Can Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj break BJP’s fortress?
Image Credit: Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishor addresses a press conference at the party office in Patna on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

About the Author

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar is a senior sub-editor at Zee News English with more than 14 years of experience in journalism. He specialises in politics, policies, data science, international affairs, internal security, strategic studies and environmental reporting, and is known for his strong editorial judgement and clarity-driven storytelling. Over the years, he has worked across some of India’s leading media organisations, including Daily Bhaskar, Firstpost, India Times, National Herald and Outlook, contributing to both field reporting and newsroom desk leadership roles. He has extensively covered three Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi, delivering on-ground political insights and data-backed analysis. His work in political and conflict reporting has earned him professional recognition and industry awards. Backed by a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, he contributes to the production of accurate, contextual and impactful journalism that helps readers understand complex national and global developments with clarity and confidence. He can be reached out at tarique.anwar@india.com.

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