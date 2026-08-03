/Bankipur bypoll result to be declared today: Can Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj break BJP’s fortress?

Patna (Bihar): The Bankipur bypoll result is set to decide whether Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) can turn its grassroots campaign into electoral support or whether the BJP’s long-built organisational network will continue to dominate one of Patna’s safest seats.
The counting of votes for the July 30 bypoll will take place today (August 3), along with elections in Datia in Madhya Pradesh and Manjalpur in Gujarat. The Bankipur bypoll was Kishor’s first major electoral challenge after he transformed the Jan Suraaj movement, built through his statewide padyatra (march), into a political party.
Bankipur has been a BJP stronghold since the constituency was created after the 2008 delimitation exercise. The seat was earlier represented by BJP leader Nitin Nabin, who won it five consecutive times before moving to the Rajya Sabha. His father, Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, had also represented the nearby Patna West constituency.
The Bankipur contest became the first major electoral challenge for the JSP after its launch on October 2, 2024, as the organisation tried to convert its statewide outreach into voter support.
The party had contested all 243 seats in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections but failed to win any constituency. Its Bankipur candidate had received less than five per cent of the vote in that election.
Prashant Kishor’s campaign depended on a network of nearly 100 workers retained after the Assembly election setback. They were assigned booth-level responsibilities, with some operating from local campaign centres known as “addas”.
Around 250 professionals were involved in the campaign, with separate teams handling voter outreach among women, caste groups and booth-level management. The JSP used data-driven planning and volunteer networks to run its campaign. Its main challenge was building a local team capable of taking on parties with years of organisational experience.
The party aimed to have around 20 volunteers at each booth, but many committees could gather only seven to 10 members. Several volunteers were first-time political workers, including local shopkeepers and residents with no previous election experience.
The BJP entered the contest with the advantage of a decades-old organisational structure. The party deployed around 1,000 workers from across Bihar and fielded Neeraj Kumar Sinha as its candidate.
The bypoll was also the first electoral challenge for the BJP after Samrat Choudhary became Bihar’s first BJP chief minister in April.
The party assigned MLAs responsibility for clusters of booths covering more than 420 polling stations. Booth help desks were set up during the final stage of campaigning to manage voter outreach and mobilisation.
The BJP’s campaign machinery worked on mobilising its traditional support base and ensuring voter turnout on polling day. The party insiders said the election was tougher than earlier contests because of voter dissatisfaction over development works and issues related to students.
Political observers saw the Bankipur bypoll as a contest between two different styles of election management. The JSP relied on professionals, data teams and booth-level workers, while the BJP depended on its long-established cadre system.
The constituency recorded a turnout of 34.24 per cent, lower than the 41.45 per cent voting percentage seen during the 2025 Bihar Assembly election.
The campaign also witnessed allegations from both sides. Kishor accused the police of detaining his supporters, while the BJP alleged that the JSP brought in fake voters. The police intervened after clashes broke out between workers of both parties in the Shri Krishnapuri area.
Independent observers said the low turnout could make the contest difficult for the JSP, which was hoping that higher participation would help it challenge the BJP’s traditional advantage.
The Bankipur bypoll has become a test of the difference between creating political momentum and building a winning election machine. The result will show whether the JSP’s new-style campaign can compete with the booth-level strength that established parties have developed over years.
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