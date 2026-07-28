/Bankipur bypoll: Tejashwi Yadav promises pension for jailed student protesters

PATNA: On the final day of campaigning for the Bankipur Assembly by-election, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav announced that students who were jailed or injured during recent protests would receive a pension if his party forms the government in the state. Before beginning a roadshow in support of RJD candidate Rekha Gupta, Tejashwi addressed the media and reiterated his support for the student movement.
Referring to the cases registered against protesters, he claimed that the government withdrew the FIRs only after coming under public pressure. However, he asserted that the controversy surrounding the alleged use of an AK-47 during the protests still requires an independent judicial investigation.
“A judicial inquiry must be conducted into the incident in which AK-47s were used to stop the protesters,” Tejashwi said.
Drawing a comparison with the pension provided to participants of the JP Movement, Tejashwi announced that an RJD-led government would introduce a similar benefit for students affected during the recent agitation.
“Just as the government provides pensions to those who participated in the JP movement, our government will provide pensions to students who were jailed or injured during the student protests,” he said.
The announcement came as Tejashwi launched his campaign for the Bankipur by-election, expressing confidence that the RJD would emerge victorious.
“We are working hard in the electoral battle. We are among the people, and there is tremendous anger against the BJP. We are confident of winning the election. Our workers are fully engaged, and we are continuously receiving the people's support,” he said.
Tejashwi also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had planned to visit Bihar for the by-election campaign but cancelled the visit after sensing public dissatisfaction with the ruling party.
The Bankipur Assembly by-election campaign will conclude on Tuesday at 5 p.m., with polling scheduled to take place next, as political parties made their final appeals to voters before the end of campaigning.
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