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Bankipur bypoll: Tejashwi Yadav promises pension for jailed student protesters

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asserted that the controversy surrounding the alleged use of an AK-47 during the protests still requires an independent judicial investigation.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 03:37 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 03:37 PM IST
Bankipur bypoll: Tejashwi Yadav promises pension for jailed student protesters
Image Credit: X/Tejashwi Yadav

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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