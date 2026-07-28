/Bankipur bypoll: Tejashwi Yadav promises pension for jailed student protesters

PATNA: On the final day of campaigning for the Bankipur Assembly by-election, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav announced that students who were jailed or injured during recent protests would receive a pension if his party forms the government in the state. Before beginning a roadshow in support of RJD candidate Rekha Gupta, Tejashwi addressed the media and reiterated his support for the student movement.