/Bankipur, Datia bypolls results a wake-up call for NDA? Check factors that led to BJP’s debacle

Bypoll results are mostly dominated by the ruling parties. The results for Bihar’s Bankipur, Madhya Pradesh’s Datia and Gujarat’s Manjalpur have been announced today. While Prashan Kishor of Jan Suraaj bagged the Bankipur seat, the Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh won the Datia seat. The BJP managed to retain just one of the three seats, which is from Gujarat. The bypoll results have led to introspection within the BJP, whereas the opposition is claiming that the anger against the respective state governments has led to the defeat of the BJP candidates. As the opposition parties and the BJP slugfest continues, check key reasons why the BJP lost two crucial strongholds:
In the Bankipur byelection, Jan Suraaj’s Prashant Kishor has emerged victorious, snatching the seat from the BJP after three decades while making his debut in the Bihar Assembly. The Bankipur seat was vacated by BJP president Nitin Nabin, who went to the Rajya Sabha, quitting his assembly seat. Bankipur had become a matter of prestige for Nitin Nabin this time around. The BJP threw its entire weight behind winning the 2026 by-election.
While the BJP was confident of retaining the seat, Prashant Kishor’s entry and a weak RJD proved a big miscalculation for the saffron party. PK went door-to-door in Bankipur, turning voters' grievances into core issues. He gained the public's trust regarding Bharat Tiwari, who was killed by the police in Bilauti, Arrah, and began raising everyday issues ranging from local lanes, drains, and roads to Gen Z concerns. PK even actively supported Gen Z during protests related to the NEET agitation.
Big promises and political slogans echoed from election stages, but ground realities told a completely different story. In areas like Boring Road, Nala Road, Dariyapur Gola, Kadamkuan, and Yarpur, voters' biggest complaints centred around waterlogging, traffic jams, lack of parking, and basic amenities. The MLA from a seat held by the BJP for 31 years had failed to provide permanent solutions to ordinary citizens' problems. Also, the anger in the Kayastha community against the BJP and the consolidation of Bhumihar votes towards the Jan Suraaj proved the final nail in the coffin.
Congress candidate Ghanshyam Das has bagged Madhya Pradesh’s high-profile seat Datia, from where Narottam Mishra was the BJP MLA till 2023. Mishra held the seat since 2008 and lost to Congress candidate Rajendra Bharti in 2023. However, Bharti was disqualified after a Delhi court in April this year sentenced him to three years' imprisonment in a cheating case, leading to the termination. Narottam Mishra was hopeful for a ticket, but the BJP opted for Ashutosh Tiwari. It was believed that Mishra’s several adverse statements went against him. The voters of the region had rued the lack of development, and once again voted for Congress in the bypolls.
The opposition managed to raise several issues, including NEET paper leak, Gen-Z protest, corruption allegations and the Ram temple donation theft that portrayed the BJP in a bad light. The other issue that affected the voters is the forceful imposition of the E20 ethanol blended petrol. While the NDA government has rejected any negative impact on vehicles due to E20, people have alleged engine issue and reduced mileage. Together, these issues impacted the voters’ choice in the bypolls.
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