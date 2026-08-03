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Bankipur, Datia and Manjalpur bypoll results to be announced today

Bankipur, Datia and Manjalpur Assembly bypoll results will be declared today. The Bankipur contest featuring Prashant Kishor is among the most closely watched races.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 08:26 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 08:37 AM IST
Bankipur, Datia and Manjalpur bypoll results to be announced today
Image Credit: ANI. Representative image.

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Bankipur, Datia and Manjalpur bypoll results to be announced today
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