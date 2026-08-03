/Bankipur, Datia and Manjalpur bypoll results to be announced today

The results of the Assembly by-elections in Bihar's Bankipur, Madhya Pradesh's Datia and Gujarat's Manjalpur constituencies will be announced today. Counting of votes began at 8 am on Monday and is underway to decide the winners of the three seats, where polling was held on July 30 under tight security. The bypolls are being closely watched as a key political test for major parties, with the Bankipur contest drawing special attention as political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor is making his Assembly election debut on a Jan Suraaj Party ticket in a high-profile three-cornered contest against the BJP and the RJD.