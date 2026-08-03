/Bankipur, Datia and Manjalpur bypoll results to be announced today

The results of the Assembly by-elections in Bihar's Bankipur, Madhya Pradesh's Datia and Gujarat's Manjalpur constituencies will be announced today. Counting of votes began at 8 am on Monday and is underway to decide the winners of the three seats, where polling was held on July 30 under tight security. The bypolls are being closely watched as a key political test for major parties, with the Bankipur contest drawing special attention as political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor is making his Assembly election debut on a Jan Suraaj Party ticket in a high-profile three-cornered contest against the BJP and the RJD.
Voting for the three Assembly constituencies took place on July 30. Campaigning ended on July 28 after political parties carried out rallies, roadshows and public outreach programmes to reach voters.
The elections were conducted under extensive security arrangements and officials reported peaceful polling in most areas. Turnout varied sharply: Bankipur saw a low turnout of about 34.3%, Datia recorded a high 71.4% and Manjalpur polled around 37.5%.
The Bankipur Assembly constituency in Patna has emerged as the most closely watched contest among the three bypolls.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Neeraj Kumar Sinha, a leader from its youth wing. The Jan Suraaj Party has nominated political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, making his electoral debut. The Rashtriya Janata Dal has fielded Rekha Gupta, making it a three-cornered contest.
The seat became vacant after five-time MLA and BJP national president Nitin Nabin was elected to the Rajya Sabha in April.
In Madhya Pradesh's Datia constituency, the BJP has nominated Ashutosh Tiwari, who is contesting his first Assembly election.
The Congress has fielded veteran leader Kunwar Ghanshyam Singh, who is contesting from the seat for the seventh time.
The seat fell vacant after Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti was disqualified following his conviction in a bank scam case.
In Gujarat's Manjalpur constituency, the BJP has fielded Satish Patel while the Congress has nominated former minister Bhikhabhai Rabari.
The by-election was necessitated by the death of senior BJP MLA Yogesh Patel, who represented the constituency for several terms and served in key positions during his political career.
Political parties and supporters are closely monitoring the counting process. The outcome of the three bypolls is expected to provide an indication of the political mood in the respective states ahead of future electoral battles.
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