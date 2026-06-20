/Banned in 31 countries over DNA damage fears, why is Dimethoate still on India's shelves?

A pesticide that much of the developed world has shut the door on is still freely available across India's farming markets. Dimethoate, an organophosphate insecticide that has been around for decades, remains a firm favourite among farmers simply because it's far cheaper than newer alternatives and tackles a wide range of pests in one go. Yet scientists and regulators in numerous countries have sounded the alarm over what it might be doing to human health, the environment and even our genes.