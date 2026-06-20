/Banned in 31 countries over DNA damage fears, why is Dimethoate still on India's shelves?

A pesticide that much of the developed world has shut the door on is still freely available across India's farming markets. Dimethoate, an organophosphate insecticide that has been around for decades, remains a firm favourite among farmers simply because it's far cheaper than newer alternatives and tackles a wide range of pests in one go. Yet scientists and regulators in numerous countries have sounded the alarm over what it might be doing to human health, the environment and even our genes.
Dimethoate belongs to the organophosphate family, a group of chemicals rooted in the same science that produced lethal nerve agents like Sarin and Tabun during the Second World War.
According to reports, German researchers first developed organophosphate compounds to target the human nervous system for military purposes. Once the war ended, the same chemistry found a new home in farming, where it was repurposed to attack the nervous systems of insects rather than people, leaving them paralysed and dead.
Dimethoate itself dates back to 1951, when scientists at American Cyanamid in the United States created it, before it hit the commercial market in 1956. It quickly grew into one of the most widely used insecticides on the planet.
Research has flagged Dimethoate as a chemical that could be genotoxic and mutagenic, in other words, one capable of damaging DNA and genetic material inside cells. Prolonged exposure has been tied to worries around cancer risk and other health complications. What makes matters worse is that once applied, Dimethoate can break down into Omethoate, a by-product believed to be far more toxic than the original substance, with some research suggesting it could be up to ten times as harmful, as per the reports.
The chemical is also systemic, meaning it doesn't just sit on the surface of crops but gets drawn into the plant itself, fruit, vegetables and all. That means residues can lodge inside produce, where no amount of washing will shift them.
On top of that, environmentalists point to the damage it does to pollinators, especially bees, whose role in food production and ecosystem health is hard to overstate.
The European Union, including France, Germany, Italy and Spain, has banned Dimethoate outright. China has done the same, while the US and Australia have placed tight restrictions on its use.
France led the charge early on, after residues turned up in cherries and other fruit, sparking a wider row across Europe over agricultural imports. Paris refused to accept produce from countries still using the chemical, stirring up trade tensions on the continent.
By 2019-2020, the EU had moved towards a full ban, pointing to worries over consumer safety, environmental harm and pesticide residues lingering in food. At least 31 countries have now banned the chemical entirely.
India's response has unfolded at a much gentler pace. Between 2013 and 2015, the Anupam Verma Committee reviewed the safety of 66 pesticides, calling for immediate bans on several dangerous chemicals while recommending further scrutiny of others.
In May 2020, the Ministry of Agriculture floated a draft notification proposing to ban 27 pesticides, Dimethoate among them. The plan, however, ran into stiff resistance from agrochemical manufacturers and got bogged down in lengthy consultations.
What emerged instead was a halfway measure. The Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee restricted Dimethoate's use on fruits and vegetables but left the door open for certain formulations to keep being made and sold for crops such as cotton.
Critics say such partial curbs are tough to police on the ground, particularly among small farmers who may have little awareness of the finer regulatory details.
Despite the safety concerns swirling around it, Dimethoate remains a popular choice thanks to its low cost and effectiveness.
Farmers often call it a "two-in-one" solution, since it can be absorbed into the plant to kill sucking pests like aphids, whiteflies and thrips, while also wiping out insects that simply land on treated surfaces.
Newer alternatives tend to cost considerably more, which keeps Dimethoate attractive to growers watching every rupee. Agricultural experts say farmers in many rural pockets continue spraying it on crops like tomatoes, brinjal, okra and chilli, largely because the results show up fast.
According to government information, Dimethoate is not among the pesticides currently banned in India. Consequently, it remains legally available, subject to approved uses and residue standards. Any decision to prohibit or restrict the chemical would require action by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare based on recommendations from the CIBRC and related scientific assessments.
Industry estimates suggest older generic pesticides, including the 27 chemicals once proposed for a ban, make up a sizeable chunk of India's domestic agrochemical market.
Manufacturers warn that a sudden ban could hit agricultural output, jobs and revenues. Critics counter that commercial interests have been allowed to slow down the shift towards safer options.
The disagreement has grown into a much bigger question, whether business concerns are being placed ahead of public health and environmental wellbeing.
This isn't just a farming issue, it spills directly into food safety. European authorities have rejected agricultural shipments from various countries on more than one occasion after finding pesticide residues above the permitted limits, raising doubts about how well residue monitoring and enforcement actually work.
Public health campaigners argue that unless testing standards, monitoring systems and farmer awareness improve, harmful pesticide residues will keep finding their way into the food chain.
The risks tied to organophosphate pesticides aren't just theoretical. In 2017, farm workers in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district died, and hundreds more fell seriously ill, during spraying operations involving chemicals from the same organophosphate family. The tragedy laid bare the dangers of exposure, poor protective gear, and lax safety practices.
Organophosphates can attack the nervous system, leading to severe poisoning and, in the worst cases, death.
The row over Dimethoate has grown into a much wider conversation about India's approach to food safety and pesticide regulation.
Those pushing for a full ban argue that chemicals already discarded by much of the developed world have no place in Indian farming any longer, and that policy should err on the side of caution wherever serious health risks are suspected.
Others insist any move away from older pesticides needs careful handling, so as not to disrupt livelihoods for farmers and the wider industry.
What's certain is that Dimethoate is no longer just about one chemical. It has become a test of how India weighs up agricultural output, public health, environmental protection and regulatory accountability in the years to come.
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