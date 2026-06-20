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  • /Banned in 31 countries over DNA damage fears, why is Dimethoate still on India's shelves?

Banned in 31 countries over DNA damage fears, why is Dimethoate still on India's shelves?

Dimethoate belongs to the organophosphate family, a group of chemicals rooted in the same science that produced lethal nerve agents like Sarin and Tabun during the Second World War.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 10:13 AM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 10:44 AM IST
Banned in 31 countries over DNA damage fears, why is Dimethoate still on India's shelves?
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

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