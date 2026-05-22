Twisha Sharma case: Bar Council of India suspends advocate husband Samarth Singh's license over dowry death allegations

Twisha Sharma case: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has passed an interim order suspending advocate Samarth Singh from legal practice with immediate effect in connection with allegations arising out of the death of his wife, Twisha Sharma, within a few months of marriage at their matrimonial home in Bhopal.

In a press release dated May 22, 2026, BCI Chairman and Senior Advocate Manan Kumar Mishra stated that an FIR has been registered against Samarth Singh and others in relation to allegations of dowry death, cruelty, and allied offenses. The BCI also noted that Singh, who is the husband of the deceased, is allegedly absconding and not cooperating with the investigation.

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The Bar Council said the allegations are "grave" and directly affect the dignity, discipline and public image of the legal profession. Stressing that advocates are officers of the court and members of a regulated profession, the Council said it has a statutory duty to preserve the purity of the profession and maintain public confidence in the administration of justice.

Referring to the seriousness of the allegations, the BCI observed that the registration of criminal proceedings, the fact that the advocate is the husband of the deceased, and reports of his absconding warranted urgent interim action in the interest of the legal profession and public confidence.

Accordingly, the Bar Council of India suspended Samarth Singh from practice pending further consideration by the Council and the appropriate disciplinary committee. During the suspension period, he has been restrained from appearing, acting, pleading, filing vakalatnama, or holding himself out as entitled to practice before any court, tribunal, authority, or forum in India.

The BCI further clarified that the matter will now be placed before the competent disciplinary body for confirmation, modification, or further orders after giving an opportunity in accordance with law. The order, the Council said, is an urgent interim measure and will not prejudice the criminal investigation, trial, or any defence available to the advocate under law.

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