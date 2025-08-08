Advertisement
UP Roadways Bus Crushed By Tree In Barabanki: 4 Dead, 6 Injured, CM Yogi Announces Ex-Gratia | VIDEO

Four dead, six injured as a massive tree crushes a UP Roadways bus in Barabanki amid heavy rain. CM Yogi Adityanath announced Rs 5 lakh compensation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 02:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
UP Roadways Bus Crushed By Tree In Barabanki: 4 Dead, 6 Injured, CM Yogi Announces Ex-Gratia | VIDEOUttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during an event (PHOTO: ANI)

A tragic accident unfolded on Friday in Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh, when a massive tree, uprooted by torrential rainfall and strong winds, crashed onto a state-run Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus. The devastating incident, which occurred on the Barabanki–Haidergarh route in the Jaitpur police station area, instantly killed four people and left six others injured.

 

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK