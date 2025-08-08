UP Roadways Bus Crushed By Tree In Barabanki: 4 Dead, 6 Injured, CM Yogi Announces Ex-Gratia | VIDEO

A tragic accident unfolded on Friday in Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh, when a massive tree, uprooted by torrential rainfall and strong winds, crashed onto a state-run Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus. The devastating incident, which occurred on the Barabanki–Haidergarh route in the Jaitpur police station area, instantly killed four people and left six others injured.

