Baramati crash fallout: DGCA grounds four VSR Aircraft over safety violations

In the wake of the Learjet 45 crash in Baramati on 28 January that claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has grounded four aircraft belonging to VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, citing multiple safety violations revealed in a special audit.

“Following the accident of Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) of M/s VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd on 28.01.2026 at Baramati, the DGCA ordered a special safety audit of the organisation. The multi-disciplinary audit team observed several non-compliances of approved procedures in the organisation in the areas of airworthiness, air safety, and flight operations,” the regulator said in a statement on Tuesday.

In view of these deficiencies and considering gaps in maintenance procedures, the DGCA has grounded the Learjet 40/45 aircraft with registrations VT-VRA, VT-VRS, VT-VRV, and VT-TRI until continued airworthiness standards are restored. The regulator has also issued deficiency reporting forms to VSR Ventures, requiring the company to submit a root cause analysis for further assessment.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol confirmed that the preliminary report on the Baramati crash will be released on or before 28 February. Speaking at an event in Pune, he said, “The preliminary report will be out before one month of the occurrence of the accident on 28 January, which is on or before 28 February.”

Rohit Pawar, nephew of Ajit Pawar and NCP-SP MLA, has repeatedly alleged that the private operator violated safety norms. He held several press conferences raising concerns over irregularities connected to the aircraft and other technical anomalies, also hinting at possible foul play.

Under International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) norms, a preliminary report on the Learjet 45 (VT-SSK) crash must be issued within 30 days of the accident, with a final report to follow. The Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is conducting a technical, evidence-based probe involving systematic examination of wreckage, operational and maintenance records, and laboratory testing of components where necessary.

The aircraft was equipped with two independent flight recorders. The Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR), manufactured by L3 Communications, has been successfully downloaded at the AAIB facility in New Delhi. However, the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), manufactured by Honeywell, sustained thermal damage. Technical assistance has been sought from the State of Design/Manufacture, in accordance with ICAO rules.

In 2025, the DGCA carried out 51 regulatory audits of non-scheduled operators and conducted multiple surveillances of VSR Ventures covering flight safety systems, duty time limitations, maintenance compliance (CAR M and CAR 145), documentation, and station facilities. All previous surveillance findings had been addressed and closed.

Following the Baramati accident, the Ministry directed the DGCA to conduct a special audit to review regulatory compliance, operational control systems, maintenance practices, crew training standards, safety management systems, and monitoring of CVR/FDR data.

(With IANS inputs)