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Kashmir blast: Civilian killed near LoC in Gulmarg after unexploded shell detonates in Baramulla

A civilian was killed near the Line of Control (LoC) in Gulmarg, Kashmir, after an old unexploded shell detonated. Security forces launch inquiry.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 08:10 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 08:23 PM IST
Kashmir blast: Civilian killed near LoC in Gulmarg after unexploded shell detonates in Baramulla
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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