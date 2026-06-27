/Kashmir blast: Civilian killed near LoC in Gulmarg after unexploded shell detonates in Baramulla

An explosion that occurred in the Gulmarg sector of the Baramulla district of north Kashmir has reportedly caused the death of a local civilian. The report further states that the deadly blast happened due to the sudden detonation of an old artillery shell.
As per preliminary reports and the KNO news agency, the tragic incident occurred in the afternoon at the "Asha Post" in the Sumli Wali Dhok area, located in the forward areas of the Gulmarg sector.
The live ordnance, which was lying undetected in the territory for an unspecified period, suddenly exploded with great force. Due to the powerful blast, the nearby civilian could not even get any time to run away, and he died immediately.
The identity of the dead civilian is known to be Jabir Ahmad Bajad, a local of Galibal in the Chandoosa locality of Baramulla district. The deceased was the son of Mohammad Rafiq Bajad.
His sudden tragic death has made his family very sorrowful while causing mourning and grief in his native area and other border localities.
As soon as the explosion occurred, the teams comprising local police and tracking teams of security forces made their way to the location. The forward region has been secured by security personnel as a safety measure.
A detailed investigation has begun to find out the source of the live ordnance, the duration for which it was present in the region, and the reason behind the explosion.
The local authorities have pointed out that the old unexploded shells in these high-altitude regions are a continuous threat for the shepherds, nomads, and people living in the remote regions of the borders.
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