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Baramulla Police arrest two accused in alleged gang rape after viral video surfaces

According to police, the incident took place on July 3 in Jalshree Drangbal. The victim approached Police Station Baramulla on July 25, 22 days after the alleged assault, and lodged a complaint.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 09:27 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 09:27 PM IST
Baramulla Police arrest two accused in alleged gang rape after viral video surfaces

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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