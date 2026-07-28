/Baramulla Police arrest two accused in alleged gang rape after viral video surfaces

Baramulla Police have arrested two men accused of gang-raping a woman, recording the alleged assault, and circulating the video, which investigators say ultimately helped identify and trace the suspects. The accused have been identified as Shakir Gani Lone (23), a JCB driver, and Ashraf Hamid Dar, a Sumo driver. Both are residents of Jalshree Drangbal in Baramulla.
According to police, the incident took place on July 3 in Jalshree Drangbal. The victim approached Police Station Baramulla on July 25, 22 days after the alleged assault, and lodged a complaint.
In her statement, she alleged that she had gone on an outing with a male friend when the two accused followed them, assaulted her companion and forced him to flee before sexually assaulting her one after the other.
Police said the accused allegedly recorded the assault on a mobile phone and later showed the video to others. Investigators said the circulation of the footage became a crucial lead, helping them identify the suspects and reconstruct the sequence of events.
A case has been registered at Police Station Baramulla under FIR No. 112/2026 under the relevant legal provisions.
Addressing a press conference, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla Gurinder Pal Singh, accompanied by the SDPO, SHO and Investigating Officer Sub-Inspector Meenakashi, said both accused had confessed during questioning and remain in police custody.
He said investigators have collected material evidence, recovered relevant exhibits and taken the accused to the alleged crime scene to reconstruct the events and gather further evidence.
The incident has sparked widespread outrage across the Valley, with many describing it as one of the most disturbing crimes reported in recent years. While commending the swift investigation by Baramulla Police, people have also demanded the strictest punishment and exemplary action against the accused.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and that all legal procedures are being followed.
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