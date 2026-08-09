/Baramulla Police intensify action in 2008 terror case, attach property worth Rs 69.82 lakh

NIA Court Sopore Orders Attachment of 12 Kanals of Land; Arrest Warrant Issued Against Another Accused
Baramulla Police have intensified legal proceedings in a 2008 terrorism-linked case, securing a court order to attach immovable property valued at Rs 69.82 lakh and obtaining an arrest warrant against another accused person, officials said on Sunday.
According to a statement issued by the police, the action was taken in connection with FIR No. 02/2008, registered at Police Station Chandoosa under Sections 2/3 of the EIMCO Act, Sections 120-B and 121 of the RPC, and Section 13 of the UAPA.
Police stated that the NIA Court in Sopore ordered the attachment of land measuring 12 Kanals, 1 Marla, and 73 square feet, belonging to the accused, Parvaiz Ahmad Famda, son of Yaar Mohammad Famda, a resident of Kawhar Bala, Chandoosa.
The property has been evaluated at ₹69,82,550, and the required valuation certificate has been obtained by the authorities, the statement added.
In another significant development in the long-pending case, Baramulla Police also secured an arrest warrant from the NIA Court in Sopore against accused Abdul Rashid Bhat, son of Abdul Ahad Bhat, a resident of Rajpora, Chandoosa.
Police emphasized that this latest action is part of their continued efforts to pursue cases involving terrorism, unlawful activities, and offenses against national security, ensuring that proceedings in such cases are brought to their logical conclusion in accordance with the law.
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