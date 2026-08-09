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  • /Baramulla Police intensify action in 2008 terror case, attach property worth Rs 69.82 lakh

Baramulla Police intensify action in 2008 terror case, attach property worth Rs 69.82 lakh

The NIA Court in Sopore has ordered the attachment of 12 kanals of land worth ₹69.82 lakh in a 2008 terrorism-linked case, while Baramulla Police secured an arrest warrant against another accused.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 01:09 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 01:09 PM IST
Baramulla Police intensify action in 2008 terror case, attach property worth Rs 69.82 lakh
Image Credit: ANI

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