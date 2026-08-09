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J&K: Police search 26 locations in Sopore in Jamaat-e-Islami-linked UAPA case

Jammu and Kashmir Police search 26 locations in Sopore in a UAPA case linked to Jamaat-e-Islami after wider CIK raids across Kashmir.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 12:45 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 12:48 PM IST
J&K: Police search 26 locations in Sopore in Jamaat-e-Islami-linked UAPA case
Image Credit: ANI. Representative image.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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