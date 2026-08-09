/J&K: Police search 26 locations in Sopore in Jamaat-e-Islami-linked UAPA case

Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu and Kashmir Police, with the assistance of the CRPF, conducted searches at 26 locations in Sopore and nearby areas on Sunday as part of an ongoing UAPA investigation linked to Jamaat-e-Islami. The searches came a day after Counter-Intelligence Kashmir carried out searches in several districts. Police said the latest action is aimed at collecting evidence and tracing links to the network.
Jammu and Kashmir Police, with the assistance of the CRPF, carried out predawn searches at 26 locations in Sopore and adjoining areas of Baramulla district on Sunday.
Officials said the searches are part of an ongoing case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or UAPA, linked to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami network in Jammu and Kashmir.
The searches were carried out to collect evidence, examine suspected links and identify people who may be connected with the network, officials said.
Further details about any seizures, detentions or questioning have not been released so far.
The Sopore searches came a day after Counter-Intelligence Kashmir, or CIK, carried out a separate operation in the Valley.
The CIK action was linked to FIR No. 03/2023 registered at Police Station CIK Srinagar under Sections 505 and 153-A of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 13 and 18 of the UAPA.
According to officials, the case involves allegations that online platforms were being used to spread material that glorified terrorism, promote radicalisation and influence vulnerable people.
Officials said the CIK teams searched identified premises and looked for documents, electronic devices and other material that could help the investigation.
Mobile phones, laptops, pen drives and other electronic equipment were among the material officials said investigators were looking for during the CIK searches.
Any seized digital material is expected to be examined by forensic teams. Investigators will look for information that could help establish communication links, identify other people involved and trace the wider network.
Authorities have not released complete details about detentions or further legal action in the case.
J&K Police and its intelligence units have in recent years focused on the use of social media and other digital platforms in cases involving alleged terror propaganda and radicalisation.
Officials have said such platforms can be used to spread extremist material, glorify terrorists and make contact with people who may later be drawn into unlawful or violent activities.
The latest searches are part of that wider effort to identify both physical and digital links connected to suspected terror networks.
The searches also come amid increased security activity across Jammu and Kashmir following recent terror incidents in south Kashmir.
Security agencies have been carrying out searches and other operations to identify suspected overground workers, facilitators and people allegedly linked to militant networks.
Officials have said the aim is to disrupt networks that provide support, communication or other assistance to terrorist groups.
The investigation into the Sopore searches remains ongoing. More details are expected once police complete the examination of the material recovered during the operation.
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