/Noida to AIIMS in 20 minutes: Everything you need to know about the Barapullah Phase-3 launch

The delayed Barapullah Phase-3 elevated corridor project is now finally ready, connecting Mayur Vihar Phase-1 to Sarai Kale Khan with a signal-free expressway link. Commuters moving through East Delhi, Noida, and South Delhi now have a direct route to avoid traffic on ring roads and get to AIIMS in merely 15 to 20 minutes.
At 3.5 kilometers, the new segment perfectly merges with the Barapullah segment into a single 9-kilometer-long elevated corridor. The entire route has functional ramps with the key engineering feature being a bridge over the Yamuna floodplains with 125 meters wide pillars, which allows for natural flow of river waters.
Travel time through signal-controlled intersections has been slashed by commuters to zero. Moreover, the road provides for sustainable transit options like cycle tracks and pedestrian paths.
The opening ceremony marks the end of nine years of delays and missed deadlines. Approved way back in 2014 when work started the following year, the project suffered greatly from delays caused by land acquisition problems, obtaining required environmental clearances, and the effect of pandemic, reaching 1,635 crore rupees as final cost.
Alongside the Barapullah launch, officials inaugurated the Mukarba Chowk underpass while laying foundation stones for new flyovers at Modi Mill and Savitri Cinema. These coordinated infrastructure updates form a massive push to streamline transit networks across the National Capital Region.
Commuters traveling across southeast Delhi face significant delays today as traffic movement remains restricted along key arterial stretches due to the high-profile inauguration of the Barapullah Phase-III flyover.
According to an official advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, restrictions and heavy congestion are expected between 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM. The disruptions stem from large crowds and VIP transport convoys converging on the venue using buses and private cars.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 28, 2026
In view of the Opening Ceremony of Barapullah Phase-III Flyover being held by PWD, GNCTD on 29.09.2026, a large public gathering is expected at the flyover site.
Traffic movement is likely to remain affected in the following areas from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM.… pic.twitter.com/Y4DmSzG8GI
Motorists have been strongly advised to steer clear of the Ring Road between Sarai Kale Khan and Ashram Chowk during the five-hour restriction window. Critical traffic bottlenecks are concentrated around:
To bypass potential gridlocks, commuters traveling through East and South Delhi during the affected hours are advised to factor in extra travel time and utilize alternative internal corridors or arterial bypasses away from the Ring Road network.
Authorities emphasised that these temporary traffic curbs are strictly tied to the morning opening ceremony and remain separate from the long-term, signal-free traffic flow expected once the newly inaugurated corridor opens fully to general public transit.
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