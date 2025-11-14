Barauli Election Results 2025: Manjeet Kumar Singh Of JDU Wins By Over 12,000 Votes

Barauli Election Results 2025: Its outcome is often seen as a litmus test for the broader political climate in the state, with parties keenly watching the results.

The Barauli seat is a critical constituency in Bihar’s electoral map. Known for its political trends, the seat often sees a dynamic mix of candidates vying for the support of a diverse electorate.

Its outcome is often seen as a litmus test for the broader political climate in the state, with parties keenly watching the results.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

From the Barauli assembly seat, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) fielded Dilip Kumar Singh against JDU's Manjeet Kumar Singh, while Jan Suraaj gave a ticket to Faiz Ahmad.

Ultimately, JDU's Manjeet Kumar Singh won by over 12,000 votes.

With its diverse voting base, Barauli plays a key role in determining the future political alliances and coalition configurations in Bihar. Its importance goes beyond just local elections, influencing the broader narrative of state politics with each election cycle.

Also Check- Bihar Election Result 2025: No Takers for Congress? Voters Stay Away From Rahul Gandhi's Pitch