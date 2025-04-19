'Barbaric, Should Never Happen Again': Bengal Guv Condemns Murshidabad Violence

Murshidabad Violence: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday condemned the violence in Murshidabad, dubbing it "barbaric", and said that such incidents should never happen again. Bose underlined that restoring peace in violence-hit Murshidabad is the top priority while asserting that people in the area are not happy with the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in the state.

The West Bengal governor further stated that normalcy needs to be re-established in the violence-hit areas, and steps should be taken to avoid such incidents in the future.

Speaking to ANI, Bose said, "What happened is barbaric. This should never happen again. People are in panic. We should re-establish normalcy there and bring people to confidence that there is someone to protect them and also take all steps to see that such things are warded off in future. Out of many demands, one prominent one was for a permanent BSF camp there."

He also met the family members of late Hargobindo Das and Chandan Das, the father and the son killed in violence at Samserganj in Murshidabad last week. “I have talked to people here, and they have complaints about the state government. I have provided them with a number so that they can directly contact my office. Restoring peace in the area is my only goal. I will also ask the state government to take appropriate action,” the Governor told media persons following the interaction, as quoted by IANS.

The Governor also assured the family members that those who were responsible for the killing of the father and the son would not be spared. So far, three people have been arrested in connection with the murder. “If others are involved, they will also not be spared,” the Governor said.

Earlier today, the West Bengal Governor arrived in Dhuliyan to meet the victims of Murshidabad violence. Also today, a delegation of the National Commission of Women led by its Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar visited the violence-affected Murshidabad area and said it will submit its report to the Centre. Speaking to mediapersons, Rahatkar said the commission will put forth the demands of the people before the government.

"The suffering these people are going through is inhuman. We will put their demands in front of the government," Rahatkar said. Rahatkar is part of the probe committee constituted by the NCW, which is on a three-day visit to affected areas in West Bengal, including Malda and Murshidabad. The NCW chairperson said that her visit aims to boost the morale of women who have been left traumatised by the communal unrest.

The violence broke out on April 11 in the Muslim-dominated Murshidabad district during a protest over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, resulting in the deaths of two people, injuries to several others, and widespread property damage.

The protests swept Malda, Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas, and Hooghly districts, leading to arson, stone-pelting, and road blockades. Several families have been displaced, with many migrating to Jharkhand's Pakur district, while others have taken refuge in relief camps set up in Malda.

(With agencies Inputs)