Bareilly On High Alert As Security Tightened Ahead Of Friday Prayers Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Controversy

The internet remains suspended, roads lie empty, and security forces have been deployed across Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, amid heightened tensions ahead of Friday prayers in local mosques. The city witnessed violence last week following the cancellation of a demonstration linked to the ‘I Love Muhammad’ poster controversy. Over 2,000 protestors clashed with police outside a mosque after Friday prayers, resulting in the arrest of 81 individuals.

Internet Suspended Until Saturday

As per the media reports, internet services will continue to be suspended in four districts of the region until 3 pm on Saturday, 4 October. The clampdown, which began at 3 pm on Thursday, was imposed due to Dussehra celebrations.

Authorities have stated that the internet restrictions aim to prevent the spread of rumours and the incitement of communal tensions via social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp. SMS services, mobile internet, data, broadband, and wireless connections will also remain blocked, according to a notification issued by Home Secretary Gaurav Dayal.

Security Increased With Drones Deployed

In addition to the internet suspension, security measures in Bareilly have been intensified. Police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel are patrolling the streets, while drones monitor the area from above.

“All district magistrates, deputy collectors, police and administrative officials must discharge their responsibilities seriously. Any lapse will invite stern action,” said Divisional Commissioner Bhupendra S Chaudhary on Thursday, as per reports.

High alert has also been declared in the neighbouring districts of Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, and Budaun. “Armed police forces are being positioned at sensitive locations. We are ensuring foolproof arrangements to prevent the disturbances seen in Bareilly from spreading to neighbouring districts,” an official stated, as per

What Sparked Violence Over ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row?

Cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan’s call for a demonstration supporting the ‘I Love Muhammad’ campaign triggered significant unrest in Bareilly last week. Approximately 2,000 people gathered outside a mosque to participate.

However, Raza cancelled the demonstration at the last minute, citing the lack of permission from authorities. This decision angered the crowd, and the situation quickly escalated into stone-pelting and clashes with police.

Ahead of this week’s Friday prayers, Maulana Ahsan Razan Khan, the senior-most cleric of Ala Hazrat Dargah, has appealed for calm, urging local Muslims to return home peacefully after prayers.