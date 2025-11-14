Barharia Election Result: A Close Contest Between Jitendra Yadav, Arun Gupta

Counting for the Barharia Assembly constituency, which went to polls on November 6, has been concluded. The contest has developed into a closely watched battle, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate, Arun Kumar Gupta, holding a lead.

Barharia Constituency Profile: A History of Shifts

The Barharia Assembly segment, part of the first phase of the Bihar elections, is a microcosm of Bihar's shifting political loyalties:

Past Dominance: The Janata Dal (United) was dominant earlier in the decade, securing wins in 2010 (by 14,583 votes) and 2015 (by 21,121 votes).

2020 Upset: The trend reversed in 2020 when the RJD secured a victory, albeit by a narrow margin of 3,559 votes.

This result was heavily influenced by the presence of a candidate from the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which split the NDA vote.

Voter Demographics (2020): Out of 301,921 registered voters, the turnout was 57.15%.

The constituency has significant minority groups, with Muslims forming the largest at 24.7% (774,574 voters) and Scheduled Castes at 11.78%.