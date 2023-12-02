Bari Election Result 2023 Live Updates: BJP’s , Girraj Singh Vs Congress’ Prashant Singh Parmar

New Delhi: Bari Assembly constituency falls within the jurisdiction of Dhaulpur district and is among the 200 seats contested in the 2023 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly elections. The electorate of the Bari Assembly segment participated in the voting process on November 25 during the 2023 Rajasthan elections, with the ballot counting scheduled for December 3.

Within the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, 34 seats are designated for Scheduled Castes (SCs), and 25 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections are anticipated to feature a predominant competition between the incumbent Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with several regional and smaller parties vying to make an impact.

Recalling the previous election, in the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly Elections, the Bari Assembly constituency recorded an 88.10% voter turnout, with 179,981 valid votes cast out of 204,363 registered voters.

Girraj Singh emerged victorious in the Bari Assembly constituency, defeating Jasvant Singh by a margin of 19,683 votes. The winning candidate secured a vote share 10.90% higher than the closest competitor.