Barmer, Rajasthan Imposes Complete Blackout Amid Heightened Security Concerns
A complete blackout has been imposed in Barmer, Rajasthan, due to heightened security concerns. Residents are urged to comply with safety protocols as authorities prioritize civilian safety amid regional tensions.
Authorities have enforced a complete blackout in Barmer district with immediate effect amid heightened security concerns. The measure came in response to ongoing regional tensions and is part of a broader precautionary protocol to ensure civilian safety. All sources of external lighting are being turned off, and residents have been urged to cooperate fully with local administration and security forces.
