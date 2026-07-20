More than 70 people were detained, and several FIRs were registered after violence erupted during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Chalo Sansad' march in central Delhi on Monday, leaving at least 50 police personnel injured, officials said. Delhi Police said they are reviewing CCTV footage and mobile phone videos to identify those involved in the violence and take further legal action.
"The Delhi Police is registering separate FIRs based on the complaints they are receiving from different places," a police official said.
The unrest began in the forenoon when CJP supporters, who have been protesting at Jantar Mantar since June 20 over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, attempted to march towards Parliament despite not having permission.
According to the police, protesters broke through security barricades and tried to enter the high-security zone around Parliament. Police personnel intervened to stop the march, leading to clashes during which officers used mild force to disperse the crowd. Several protesters were injured, while at least 50 police personnel also sustained injuries.
Later in the day, the Delhi Police appealed to demonstrators to remain peaceful and cooperate with the authorities.
In a video message, Additional Commissioner of Police Rajiv Ranjan said, "The Delhi Police appeals to all protesters to exercise restraint and cooperate with the police in maintaining peace and law and order. All protesters are requested to conduct their demonstrations peacefully."
"They should not engage in any illegal or violent activities and must comply with the instructions given by the police personnel deployed on duty," he added.
The police had earlier made it clear that the proposed march had not been authorised. On Sunday evening, New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma said the CJP had neither sought nor received permission to march towards Parliament.
As a precaution ahead of the planned protest, security was tightened across central Delhi and access to several Delhi Metro stations was temporarily restricted.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said entry and exit gates at Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth Metro stations were briefly closed while thousands of CJP supporters gathered at Jantar Mantar before attempting to march towards Parliament.
(With IANS inputs)
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