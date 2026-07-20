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  • /Barricades breached, clashes erupt: How CJP's Parliament march ends in violence; 70 detained, 50 police injured

Barricades breached, clashes erupt: How CJP's Parliament march ends in violence; 70 detained, 50 police injured

The unrest began in the forenoon when CJP supporters, who have been protesting at Jantar Mantar since June 20 over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, attempted to march towards Parliament despite not having permission.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 09:03 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 09:03 PM IST
Barricades breached, clashes erupt: How CJP's Parliament march ends in violence; 70 detained, 50 police injured
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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