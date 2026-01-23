Basant Panchami, Friday prayer, one site: Why Supreme Court had to step in

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday stepped in with an interim arrangement at the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, clearing the way for both Hindu and Muslim communities to carry out their religious practices on Basant Panchami, which this year coincides with Friday prayers.

Hearing a plea that sought a ban on offering namaz (prayer) from sunrise to sunset on Basant Panchami to enable Hindu rituals at the site, a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant directed the district administration to ensure that both communities are given separate and exclusive spaces to perform their observances peacefully.

Taking note of the submissions before it, the court recorded that members of the Muslim community were likely to arrive at the complex between 1 pm and 3 pm for Jummah prayers. It ordered that an exclusive space, along with separate entry and exit points, be arranged so that namaz could be offered at the prescribed time.

At the same time, the court directed that a separate area be earmarked for the Hindu community to carry out Basant Panchami celebrations and associated rituals.

“After knowing that persons from the Muslim community are likely to come tomorrow from 1-3 pm, an exclusive space, including separate entry and exit, will be made available so that namaz can be taken at the prescribed time. Similarly, a separate space shall be made available to the Hindu community to hold the celebration of Basant Panchami,” the court ordered.

Appearing for the petitioner, Advocate Vishnu Jain told the bench that the auspicious period for Basant Panchami puja extends from sunrise to sunset. He suggested that namaz could be shifted to later in the evening, around 5 pm, after the completion of Hindu rituals.

Senior advocate Salman Khurshid, representing the mosque committee, responded that Jumma namaz is time-specific and would be offered only in the afternoon, between 1 pm and 3 pm.

Jain reiterated that the Hindu religious observance spans the entire day, with devotees performing prayers at different times until sunset. He argued that if namaz were moved to the evening, Hindus could continue long-standing practices such as Akhand Hawan without interruption.

Khurshid countered this by explaining that Friday prayers cannot be rescheduled as they are traditionally offered around noon.

After hearing submissions from Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj and Madhya Pradesh Advocate General Prashant Singh, both of whom assured the court that law and order would be maintained, the bench reiterated its directions for strict administrative arrangements. The apex court said that an exclusive area would be provided for namaz during the 1 pm to 3 pm window, with clear segregation to avoid any overlap of gatherings.

The Madhya Pradesh government assured the court that the district administration would take all necessary steps to maintain peace during the religious observances.

Senior Advocate Salman Khurshid also informed the bench that the approximate number of Muslim worshippers expected during the prayer hours would be shared with the district magistrate in advance.

Emphasising the need for preventive measures, the court directed the local administration to remain vigilant. “The district administration may ensure maintenance of law and order, issue passes for visitors or adopt any other fair means to ensure that no untoward incident happens,” the bench said.

The Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex is a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India and holds religious significance for both communities. Hindus revere the site as Bhojshala, associated with Goddess Saraswati, while Muslims regard it as the Kamal Maula mosque.