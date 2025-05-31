Bengal Brutality: Man Beheads Sister-in-Law, Parades Severed Head Before Surrendering In Basanti

New Delhi: A shocking crime unfolded in Basanti, South 24 Parganas, where Bimal Mondal allegedly slaughtered his sister-in-law, Sati Mondal, by severing her head with a sharp weapon. He then paraded the streets with the severed head and bloodied weapon before surrendering to the police.

After roaming around in the locality for some time, he ultimately walked into the Basanti Police Station and surrendered before the police. Authorities have taken him into custody and are investigating the motive behind this heinous act.

“We suspect a family feud may have led to the chilling murder. He showed no remorse when he surrendered before us. He was carrying both the severed head and the murder weapon. His behaviour suggests he is not in a normal state of mind,” said a district police official.

An eyewitness said that while the accused was roaming around in the streets, he was cursing the victim and her husband. “He screamed that he had paid back for the injustice done to him for so many years. His rage was so intense that no one dared to stop him while he was roaming around with the weapon and the severed head, though some passers-by captured the video on their mobile phones,” said an eyewitness.

The local community has been left in shock. One of them said that for the last few days, there had been frequent quarrels between the victim and the accused, and the latter had issued threats.

“However, none of us imagined the family dispute would end in such a horrific act,” a neighbour said.

(With Inputs from IANS)