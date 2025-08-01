'Baseless': ECI Rejects 'Voter Fraud' Claims By Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) was directly involved in large-scale voter fraud, claiming the Congress had “open-and-shut proof” of the alleged manipulation. However, on Friday, the poll body dismissed the accusations, calling them "baseless."

Earlier, talking to reporters on the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the motive behind the "vote theft" was to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Meanwhile, the poll body has also asked the election officials to ignore "such irresponsible statements".

"Election Commission ignores such baseless allegations being made on a daily basis and despite threats being given daily, asks all election officials to ignore such irresponsible statements while working impartially and transparently," according to ANI, the ECI said.

Rahul Gandhi's Allegations

The Congress MP said that votes are being "stolen" and added that he had proof regarding it.

ANI quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying, “Votes are being stolen. We have open-and-shut proof that the Election Commission is involved in this vote theft. And I’m not saying this lightly, I’m speaking with 100% proof. And when we release it (proof), the entire country will come to know that the Election Commission is enabling vote theft. And who are they doing it for? They’re doing it for the BJP.”

Rahul Gandhi also stated that the findings of the Congress' investigation are an “atom bomb,” with implications to shake the ECI.

“We had suspicion of voter theft, and we got into its granularity. Since the Election Commission was not helpful in the investigation, we did our own. It took six months, and the things we found are an ‘Atom Bomb’ and when this atom bomb explodes, you won’t see the Election Commission in the country,” he continued.

The Congress MP also said that whoever is involved in the alleged theft will "not be spared" and added that the steps taken by the ECI are “no less than treason.”

“Most importantly, whoever in the Elections Commission is involved in this exercise, right from top to bottom, we will not spare you. You are working against India, and this is no less than treason. Wherever you are, even if you are retired, we will find you," said the Lok Sabha LoP.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leaders and Members of Parliament Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Parliament House on Friday amid the continuing impasse between the ruling BJP and the Opposition bloc over the functioning of the House.

Meanwhile, after the conclusion of the SIR in Bihar, the ECI on Friday also released the draft voter list for the state. According to IANS, the citizens can now verify their details on the list and file claims until September 1.

(with agencies' inputs)