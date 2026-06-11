‘Baseless rumours’: Congress denies merger with Mamata amid TMC fallout

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday dismissed rumours of a possible merger between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Congress party, calling them completely baseless. The development comes amid speculations of a possible merger between the two India bloc parties after a meeting between TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to the media, Venugopal explained that the recent meetings, including talks between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Sonia Gandhi, and between TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi, were just routine discussions.

The main purpose of these conversations, he said, was to strengthen the INDIA alliance and build a united fight against the current anti-democratic government.

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On the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, Venugopal strongly criticised the process after Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination was rejected in Madhya Pradesh. He pointed out that papers with many mistakes from other candidates were accepted, calling this a clear case of "seat theft".

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He described it as a sign of the poor state of democracy in India. Congress leaders had gone to the Election Commission the same night to complain, but they were initially not allowed inside and had to stage a sit-in (dharna) before two people were finally permitted to submit the complaint. Even after senior leaders met the ECI the next morning and explained everything, no decision had been made, even after a full day.

Venugopal said the party would not stay silent and would fight both legally and politically against what he called "seat chori" in states like Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.

He also attacked the central government over the economy, saying unemployment has reached its highest point, the MSME sector has been destroyed, and prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG are rising every day. People are in deep distress, with youth worried about their future and no jobs available for them or students.

(with ANI inputs)



