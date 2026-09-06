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Basement repair work, 3 dead, several trapped: What led to collapse of 40–50 years old Delhi PG?

At least two people were killed in the collapse, while several others were feared trapped under the rubble. Seven people had been rescued and taken to hospitals, while AIIMS sources later said the number of people rescued had risen to nine, with three taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 09:31 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 09:31 PM IST
Basement repair work, 3 dead, several trapped: What led to collapse of 40–50 years old Delhi PG?
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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