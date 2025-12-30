Battle Of Begums: Khaleda Zia vs Sheikh Hasina—A Rivalry That Shaped Bangladesh’s Political History

khaleda Zia Bangladesh: The political history of Bangladesh for more than four decades has been defined by the intense rivalry between two women figures — Khaleda Zia and Sheikh Hasina. Their contrasting ideologies, leadership styles, and personal histories shaped the nation’s politics and often divided the country along sharp political lines.

Sheikh Hasina and Khaleda Zia came from very different political backgrounds. Sheikh Hasina is the daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh who led the country to independence in 1971. Khaleda Zia, on the other hand, entered politics after the assassination of her husband, President Ziaur Rahman, in 1981. Both women rose to prominence during periods of political instability, and their paths soon collided.