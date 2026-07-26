As India marks the 27th anniversary of the Kargil War, Brigadier (Retd.) Khushal Thakur, who commanded the 18 Grenadiers during the 1999 ‘Operation Vijay’, has looked back on one of the war's fiercest battles, calling the Battle of Tololing the defining moment that changed the course of the conflict.
Speaking to news agency ANI, the decorated officer recalled how the conflict unfolded in its early days. What initially appeared to be an infiltration by militants soon turned out to be a much larger military operation by Pakistan.
"I clearly remember reaching Dras after moving from Kashmir. After four or five days of intense fighting, I realised this was not a handful of militants. Pakistan had deployed troops from the Northern Light Infantry along with regular Army personnel. Their use of heavy weapons, including Stinger missiles that brought down several helicopters, made it evident that we were fighting a full-fledged military force," he said.
Brigadier Thakur described the assault on Tololing as one of the most difficult operations of the Kargil War. Indian soldiers had to climb steep, barren mountains up to nearly 16,000 feet while carrying around 25 kilograms of equipment in freezing temperatures that dropped to minus 20 degrees Celsius.
The troops faced relentless enemy fire from fortified positions and often fought without sufficient artillery support or enough time to acclimatise to the harsh conditions.
As the Commanding Officer of the 18 Grenadiers, Thakur said he felt the weight of the nation's expectations as the Army worked to reclaim the strategically important heights.
"The Battle of Tololing became the turning point of the Kargil War. From Dras it appears close, but the reality was completely different. We had to climb steep, barren slopes at an altitude of nearly 16,000 feet in temperatures of minus 15 to minus 20 degrees Celsius. There was no cover, while the enemy occupied fortified positions equipped with machine guns, rocket launchers, mortars and Stinger missiles," he recalled.
According to him, recapturing Tololing completely changed the momentum of the conflict.
"In the beginning, the advantage was overwhelmingly with Pakistan because they occupied the heights and had prepared their positions well in advance. But after Tololing was recaptured, the morale of the Pakistani forces collapsed while the confidence of the Indian Army soared. From there, one peak after another was recaptured, ultimately leading to victory," he said.
The gallantry award-winning officer said the Indian Army has transformed significantly over the past 27 years, particularly in terms of technology, infrastructure and self-reliance in defence equipment.
However, he stressed that the courage and determination of Indian soldiers remain unchanged.
"The bravery, valour, and spirit of our soldiers that I witnessed during the Kargil War continue to exist even today. We recently saw that same spirit during Operation Sindoor. What has changed is technology, modernisation, infrastructure and self-reliance in equipment. Today's Army is far better equipped, but the courage remains unchanged," he said.
Brigadier Thakur paid tribute to several soldiers who laid down their lives during the Tololing assault, including Colonel Rajesh Adhikari, Subedar Randhir Singh, his radio operator Ram Kumar and Major M. Saravanan Viswanathan, whom he said died in his arms.
He also remembered Param Vir Chakra awardee Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav, describing his actions during the Tiger Hill operation as an extraordinary example of bravery.
"Yogendra Singh Yadav was only 19 years old. He volunteered to climb the near-vertical cliffs behind Tiger Hill as part of the Ghatak platoon. Almost his entire team was martyred. Despite suffering 15 bullet injuries, he continued fighting until the objective was secured. His courage remains one of the finest examples of battlefield heroism," he said.
Sharing one of his most emotional memories from the war, Brigadier Thakur spoke about the Army's commitment to never abandoning its own.
He recalled an 11-day operation to recover the body of a soldier who had fallen into a deep gorge during hand-to-hand combat at Tiger Hill.
"Bringing him back gave me immense satisfaction because we fulfilled our promise that no soldier is ever left behind. Only then could I face his family with dignity," he said.
Reflecting on how warfare has evolved, the retired Brigadier said future conflicts will increasingly be fought in cyber and space domains, making technology and indigenous defence capabilities more important than ever. He praised the progress made under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in developing homegrown weapons and surveillance systems.
Ending his remarks with a message to young Indians, he encouraged them to consider a career in the armed forces.
"I would especially encourage young people to join the armed forces. If you work hard and prepare sincerely, nobody can stop you from becoming a soldier or an officer. Merit alone is enough," the Kargil veteran said.
(with ANI inputs)
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