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  • /‘Battle of Tololing was the war's turning point’: Kargil hero Brig. (Retd.) Khushal Thakur recalls Operation Vijay

‘Battle of Tololing was the war's turning point’: Kargil hero Brig. (Retd.) Khushal Thakur recalls Operation Vijay

Brigadier Thakur paid tribute to several soldiers who laid down their lives during the Tololing assault, including Colonel Rajesh Adhikari, Subedar Randhir Singh, his radio operator Ram Kumar and Major M. Saravanan Viswanathan, whom he said died in his arms.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 10:22 AM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 10:29 AM IST
‘Battle of Tololing was the war's turning point’: Kargil hero Brig. (Retd.) Khushal Thakur recalls Operation Vijay
Image Credit: Tololing Peak standing tall behind the Kargil War Memorial in Dras (Image: Anjali Singh/@singh_anjali09)

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