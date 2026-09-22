/Will it become cyclone Arnab? IMD tracks deep depression heading toward Andhra-Odisha coast

There has been a strong weather system over the Bay of Bengal, which has developed into a depression and is expected to hit the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts along the stretch from Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur. Though the initial model predicted chances of formation of a named storm, according to the IMD, it will intensify as a deep depression, causing very heavy rains and squalls on the east coast.
The southern and coastal areas of Odisha are expecting very heavy rains; therefore, there have been administrative shut-downs in these regions.
Shutting down of schools and anganwadis: Schools and anganwadi centers were closed in districts such as Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, and Malkangiri.
Red alerts issued: Red alerts have been issued by the IMD for districts like Koraput, Gajapati, Ganjam, and Kalahandi due to very heavy rainfall, warning of possible flooding, waterlogging, and landslides.
Restriction on transport movement: Ferries have been stopped in Chilika Lake, and hill route transport in places like Kalinga Ghat has also been stopped.
The coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh are set for rough seas and winds blowing up to 75 kmph.
The track: The system will be moving towards the northwest direction and is likely to hit land between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur.
Naming: Even though there is a name for the next North Indian Ocean system on the regional cyclone list as Arnab (name proposed by Bangladesh), it needs to be stated that meteorological conditions limit the intensity of the system only to a deep depression.
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