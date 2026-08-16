/BCI Chairman apologises to law students amid NALSAR convocation row

Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra on Saturday apologised to law students if any of his remarks or a recent letter had hurt their feelings amid the controversy surrounding the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University’s graduating batch. He also urged students to assess the issue independently and decide for themselves whether they wish to attend their convocation.
The controversy erupted on August 13 when the BCI directed State Bar Councils not to enrol students from the 2026 graduating batch of Hyderabad-based NALSAR University of Law. The move followed a student campaign over recent judicial developments and the invitation extended to the Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, to attend the university’s convocation.
Following criticism, the BCI permitted the students to enrol and later withdrew the proceedings, saying that most of the students were innocent. CJI Kant subsequently described the BCI order as “absolutely unnecessary”, upheld the students’ right to protest and barred punitive action against NALSAR students or faculty. The episode also raised questions over the BCI’s authority to impose a blanket enrolment freeze on an entire graduating batch.
In a three-page letter addressed to law students, Mishra acknowledged that the developments of the past few days had caused “concern and anguish” among sections of the student community. He said their grievances deserved to be heard with patience, sensitivity and respect.
“If anything connected with the present controversy, any of my words, or letter, has hurt the feelings of our law students, I sincerely regret and apologise for the same,” Mishra said.
He added that expressing regret was “not a matter of prestige or ego”, but an acknowledgement that the feelings and concerns of students matter.
Mishra, who is also a senior advocate of the Supreme Court, described law students, particularly those studying at National Law Universities and other leading centres of legal education, as among the country’s “most informed and discerning young citizens”.
He said students are trained to understand the Constitution, the rule of law, fairness and the importance of hearing all sides before concluding. “They do not require anyone to decide for them,” he said, adding that they should also not be subjected to pressure or influence from any quarter.
The BCI Chairman said National Law Universities hold an important place in Indian legal education and that the choices made by their students are closely watched across the legal education system.
Referring to their future careers, Mishra said the students would go on to become advocates, senior advocates, teachers, scholars and judges, with some potentially reaching the highest positions in India’s legal and judicial system.
He also defended the students’ right to disagree and protest, saying peaceful disagreement, questioning and protest were important features of a constitutional democracy.
At the same time, Mishra said the legal tradition also requires people to reconsider an issue objectively and with an open mind when new facts or clarifications emerge. He said there was no contradiction between raising a genuine grievance and subsequently considering a clarification fairly.
No student should be compelled to attend or abstain
On the question of the convocation, Mishra said the ceremony was a special occasion in the life of a graduating student and their family, marking years of hard work and an important transition.
He stressed that the decision to attend must ultimately rest with the students.
“No student should be compelled to attend, and no student should feel compelled to abstain,” he said, urging students to consider the matter in its entirety and make their own decision based on their judgment.
Mishra further said the relationship between the Judiciary, the Bar, universities and law students was “much deeper and more enduring than any temporary controversy”.
Differences and strong opinions, he said, should ultimately be resolved through dialogue, clarification and mutual respect.
The BCI regards law students as the future of the legal profession, Mishra said, stressing that their dignity, independence of thought and legitimate concerns must always be respected. At the same time, he underlined that dialogue, mutual respect and constitutional values were equally important for the profession they were preparing to enter.
Mishra urged all sides to approach the current issue fairly and in a spirit of reconciliation. He also said the matter should not be given a political or extraneous colour through outside influence.
“Our law students are mature and discerning enough to examine the facts, consider the clarification offered, and take their own independent decision,” he said.
He called on institutions to respect students’ independence of thought and to ensure there was room for dialogue and to move forward “without bitterness” after clarification had been offered.
Concluding his letter, Mishra said the greatest strength of future leaders of the Bar, Bench and legal academia would be their ability to think independently, listen to differing viewpoints and arrive at conclusions guided by reason, fairness and the Constitution.
“On this Independence Day, that spirit of independent thought, mutual respect and constitutional responsibility is perhaps the most meaningful message we can collectively reaffirm,” he said.
(with ANI inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.