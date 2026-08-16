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BCI Chairman apologises to law students amid NALSAR convocation row

Mishra urged all sides to approach the current issue fairly and in a spirit of reconciliation. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 07:25 AM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 07:25 AM IST
BCI Chairman apologises to law students amid NALSAR convocation row
Image Credit: Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra. (IANS)

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BCI Chairman apologises to law students amid NALSAR convocation row
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