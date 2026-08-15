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BCI Chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra issues unconditional apology to law students over NALSAR controversy

Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra issued a public apology to law students across the country following severe backlash over his official communications regarding the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) controversy.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 09:12 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 09:12 PM IST
BCI Chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra issues unconditional apology to law students over NALSAR controversy
Image Credit: BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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