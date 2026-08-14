Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /BCI reverses enrolment ban, clears way for all NALSAR 2026 graduates to join State Bar Councils

BCI reverses enrolment ban, clears way for all NALSAR 2026 graduates to join State Bar Councils

In a letter issued on Thursday by BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, the Council said that after “thorough discussion and deliberation”, its members had unanimously concluded that the vast majority of the graduating students were innocent and had not intended to participate in the alleged “move of disrespect”.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 09:41 AM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 09:41 AM IST
BCI reverses enrolment ban, clears way for all NALSAR 2026 graduates to join State Bar Councils
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
BCI reverses enrolment ban, clears way for all NALSAR 2026 graduates to join State Bar Councils
2
3
4
5