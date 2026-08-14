/BCI reverses enrolment ban, clears way for all NALSAR 2026 graduates to join State Bar Councils

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Thursday modified its earlier order and cleared the way for all 2026 graduates of the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University of Law, Hyderabad, to enrol with the State Bar Council of their choice.
In a letter issued on Thursday by BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, the Council said that after “thorough discussion and deliberation”, its members had unanimously concluded that the vast majority of the graduating students were innocent and had not intended to participate in the alleged “move of disrespect”.
The BCI accordingly modified its earlier directive issued the same day, which had barred the enrolment of NALSAR students.
Under the revised order, all students who graduated from NALSAR in 2026 are now entitled to seek enrolment with any State Bar Council of their choice.
The Council said it had received information suggesting that a small number of teachers and outsiders had played a role in instigating students who were otherwise innocent.
The BCI said it would wait for the inquiry report being prepared by NALSAR Vice-Chancellor Srikrishna Deva Rao before deciding on any further action.
Emphasising that students should not be penalised for acts they were not responsible for, the Council said: “No student shall be made to suffer without any fault on his part.”
The communication was addressed to the NALSAR Vice-Chancellor as well as the secretaries of all State Bar Councils and was issued with the approval of the BCI.
Mishra, who is also a Senior Advocate and Rajya Sabha MP, confirmed the decision in a post on X. He said the Council had modified its earlier directions following detailed deliberations and reiterated that all 2026 graduates would be free to seek enrolment with the State Bar Council of their choice.
He added that the factual inquiry would continue and that any further action would be taken on the basis of its findings.
The BCI's decision follows its earlier directions affecting the enrolment of NALSAR's graduating batch amid reports of incidents at the university.
The revised order is expected to provide immediate relief to students who have completed their law degrees and were awaiting enrolment to begin their legal careers.
(With IANS inputs)
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