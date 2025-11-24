Delhi Shuts Down On Nov 25: What’s Closed, What’s Open For Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas? Check

New Delhi: The Delhi government has announced a public holiday on Tuesday, 25 November, to mark the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru. The day, which was earlier listed as a restricted holiday, will now see all government offices and schools across the capital remain shut.

Sharing the update on X (formerly Twitter), Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the occasion honours Guru Sahib’s values of courage, compassion and the freedom to practise one’s faith, adding that his teachings continue to inspire the nation’s collective path forward.

As per the reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the concluding ceremony, though the precise and exact schedule is yet to be confirmed.

Since the events are scheduled at Red Fort from Nov 23-25, heavy security has been deployed in the view of Nov 10 blast. Along with that multiple agencies are coordinating with each other to ensure the safety and security.

What's Open And What's Not - Check



What's Open

Private Offices: are expected to operate as usual as no notice for holiday has been issued as such.

Hospitals And Healthcare Services - Emergency services and government hospitals will remain open as per their schedule.

Banks - The Reserve Bank of India’s regional holiday list indicates that both private and public sector banks will continue normal operations on Tuesday. People can head to their local branches to complete any banking work without disruption.

Public Transport - Delhi Metro, DTC and other buses, autos, e rikshaw and taxis will run on their normal schedules.



What's Closed

School And Colleges - All Government Schools in Delhi will remain closed on Tuesday. Even most of the private institutions are also expected to remain closed.

Government Offices - All Delhi Government Offices will remain closed as per the notification

State-run institutions - Government administrative offices and other non-essential departments will remain closed for the day.



Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas - Significance



Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom day, or Shaheedi Diwas, is observed in remembrance of the ninth Sikh Guru, who was executed in 1675 under the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. To facilitate devotees travelling for the occasion, Indian Railways has introduced two special trains one departing from Patna Sahib and another from Old Delhi with services starting on Saturday, 22 November.