New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (April 24, 2022) visited Jammu and Kashmir and inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore. During his first visit to the union territory since the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, PM Modi said that he is in J&K to 'give speed to the development'.

"I am here with a message of development. To give speed to development in J&K projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore have been inaugurated today," PM Modi said while addressing Gram Sabhas across the country from Jammu's Samba district.

"Be it democracy or development, today Jammu and Kashmir is setting a new example. New dimensions of development have been created in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 2-3 years," the prime minister added.

Panchayati Raj institutions strengthen the spirit of democracy. Addressing Gram Sabhas across the country from Jammu & Kashmir. https://t.co/dMWlbBU92x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2022

PM Modi said that a new story of development is being written in Jammu and Kashmir and that many private investors are interested to come to the union territory.

