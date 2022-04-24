हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

Be it democracy or development, today Jammu and Kashmir is setting new example: PM Modi

During his first visit to the union territory since the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, PM Modi said that he is in J&K to 'give speed to the development'.

PM Modi addressing Gram Sabhas across the country from Jammu's Samba district

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (April 24, 2022) visited Jammu and Kashmir and inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore. During his first visit to the union territory since the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, PM Modi said that he is in J&K to 'give speed to the development'.

"I am here with a message of development. To give speed to development in J&K projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore have been inaugurated today," PM Modi said while addressing Gram Sabhas across the country from Jammu's Samba district.

"Be it democracy or development, today Jammu and Kashmir is setting a new example. New dimensions of development have been created in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 2-3 years," the prime minister added.

PM Modi said that a new story of development is being written in Jammu and Kashmir and that many private investors are interested to come to the union territory.

Tags:
Narendra ModiPM ModiPM Modi in Jammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir
