'Be self reliant for vaccine': Rahul Gandhi mocks Centre for fight over Twitter blue tick

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre pointing out that as the country faced a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines the government was "fighting for blue ticks" on Twitter.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Congress leader said that if one wanted a COVID-19 vaccine, they had to be 'atmanirbhar' (self reliant).

The remark comes a day after Twitter kicked up a storm by removing verification badges called 'blue ticks' from several Twitter handles including that of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and other leaders.

The Centre on Saturday gave a final notice to Twitter for compliance with new IT rules. In the official letter shared by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity), the Centre noted that Twitter has not informed about the details of the Chief Compliance Officer as required under the Rules.

The Centre also gave a warning to Twitter, saying that non-compliance will lead to unintended consequences including Twitter losing exemption from liability under section 79 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000.

Live TV