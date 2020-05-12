Be vocal about local products: PM Narendra Modi's appeal to India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (May 12, 2020) addressed the nation amid COVID-19 lockdown and said that it is time to become vocal for our local products. He also added that it is time to make those products global now.

PM Modi in his address said, "It is time to become vocal for our local products and make them global."

He added, "Local is the way forward. Help the poor-selling local products. Buy from neighborhood shops, vegetable sellers, and help them grow. Every big international brand was once local. Make Indian products grow big."

PM Modi in his address also announced a 20 lakh crore "Aatmanirbhar Aarthik Package" to revive India in the post-COVID-19 world. PM Modi also that the package is 10% of India's economy.

He also stated that this economic package is for the workers, labourers, the middle class and the business houses.

PM said that several experts and scientists have said that the virus is going to be part of our lives for a long time. But, it is also important to ensure that our life does not revolve only around it. He exhorted people to work towards their targets while taking precautions like wearing masks and maintaining ‘do gaz doori’.

Lockdown 4, as the PM called it, said that its contours will be completely different from those seen yet. On the basis of recommendations received from states, new rules will be framed, and information about the same will be conveyed before May 18.