Bear Enters Market in Mount Abu, Rajasthan; Flees Upon Seeing Crowds - Watch Video

The bear, too, was startled by the sight of people and started running in the direction of another lane.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 09:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mount Abu, a hill station in Rajasthan, often witnesses movements of wild animals. However, on Friday night, a bear was spotted in the Mount Abu market. Reportedly, when the bear entered the market, people were in awe, and the market area became crowded. Around 9:30 PM on Friday, the incident of the bear entering the market occurred. As soon as people saw the bear on the roads of the market, they froze in surprise. The bear, too, was startled by the sight of people and started running in the direction of another lane. Upon seeing the bear flee, people also began to follow it. A video of the bear roaming the streets of Mount Abu's market is going viral on social media. People are quite intrigued by this video.

It's common to hear about sightings of leopards and bears in Mount Abu. While a bear was spotted in the market on Friday night, residents also witnessed a bear's movement near the hills of Adhardevi on Saturday morning. It's reported that after spending some time in the area for leisure, the bear moved towards the forest through the rocks. Additionally, people mentioned that they saw the movement of a leopard in the hilly areas of Sael Gaon village on Saturday.

