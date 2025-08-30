'Beats In The Sky': Woman DJ Takes Music To New Heights, Internet Cheers As Video Goes Viral

An Indian woman DJ has pulled off something never seen before—she performed a live music set while paragliding 10,000 feet above Bir, Himachal Pradesh. The daring act, said to be the first of its kind in the world, has taken social media by storm.

The DJ, who goes by the name tryps.music on Instagram, posted a video of the adventure with the caption, “Yeah I did that.” In the clip, she’s seen dressed in white, safely strapped in with her gear, mixing tracks against the breathtaking backdrop of the mountains. Her paragliding instructor is also spotted in the frame, clearly enjoying the once-in-a-lifetime musical ride.

The live act, which mixed the thrill of flying high with the magic of music, has caught huge attention and praise for being bold and creative. People on social media have filled the comments with admiration, calling it both “exciting” and “inspiring.” ( Also Read: When Love Fails, Lights Go Off: Angry Lover Cuts Power In Village After Partner Ignores His Call )

Netizens Hail the Act as Both Thrilling and Inspiring

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Only DJ we trust to really take the party to new heights."

Another suggested, “Next video, DJ playing on the International Space Station."

A user stated, “This is epic, Trishi! So so so proud of you. Wow! My little gundi rockstar, born to shine."

“Not a good idea to risk your life for a 15 second video. May God be with you," a comment read.

Another user stated, “Bruh, this is crazy."

Another mentioned, “Looks like your pilot knows a thing or two about tech house."