Befitting Reply Will Be Given If Pakistan Attempts Another Terror Attack: LG Manoj Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha on Wednesday visited Poonch and met the grieving families who lost their loved ones due to unprovoked shelling by Pakistan.

The Lieutenant Governor announced a government job for the closest kin of the victims. He stated that ex-gratia and other relief measures have already been provided, and the Government of India remains committed to extending further necessary assistance.

“The proper rehabilitation of the affected families is my top priority,” the Lieutenant Governor said, adding, “The J&K administration, under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, is committed to ensuring proper rehabilitation, enhanced border infrastructure, and security for the residents of border areas."

He added that efforts to construct individual and community bunkers across Jammu & Kashmir under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme are being significantly expanded.

During his visit, the Lieutenant Governor also paid obeisance at Gurudwara Dera Santpura Nangali Sahib and interacted with local citizens. He commended the residents of Poonch, members of civil society, and all communities for their courage and spirit of social harmony.

“Pakistan has shown its cowardice by targeting the sacred Gurudwara Dera Santpura Nangali Sahib. In this despicable act, the terrorist state also targeted a temple and a mosque. By attacking our sacred sites, Pakistan attempted to damage our social fabric. I salute the people of Poonch—their courage has given moral strength to our brave soldiers. We are proud of our citizens, especially the Sikh community, who remain united against the adversary’s conspiracy to divide society along religious lines,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor reaffirmed the unwavering resolve of the Government of India, the J&K Administration, and the Armed Forces to take exemplary action against terrorism and those attempting to create religious or sectarian divisions.

He further stated, “People are witnessing how, under the leadership of our Hon’ble Prime Minister, every section of society is being empowered, and India's unmatched strength is gaining global recognition. Operation Sindoor is not over—if Pakistan attempts another terror attack, the response will be even stronger.”

Later, the Lieutenant Governor visited the Dungus area, which was affected by the shelling, and reviewed the situation in a meeting with senior administrative and district officials in Poonch.