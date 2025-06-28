New Delhi: Kolkata Police, Friday, arrested three individuals in connection with the gangrape of a law student that occurred inside the premises of South Calcutta Law College, located in the Kasba area of the city. Among the arrested, two are current students of the institution, while the third is a former student.

The survivor, a first-year law student, filed a First Information Report (FIR) with the police on June 26, one day after the alleged incident. She had visited the campus around 4 PM for some academic-related work when the accused reportedly persuaded her to stay back.

A medical examination has substantiated her allegations, with officials confirming injuries consistent with sexual assault. As per the medical report, doctors observed signs of “forceful penetration, bite marks, and nail scratches” on the survivor’s body.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Monojit Mishra (31), who works as a staff member at the college, and two students, Zaib Ahmed (19) and Pramit Mukherjee (20). They were presented before the additional chief judicial magistrate’s court in Alipore and have been remanded to police custody until July 1.

According to the Hindustan Times report, the survivor stated that everything appeared normal around 6:10 PM. As others were preparing to leave, one of the accused asked her to stay a little longer.

“He called me outside the room (Union room) and told me that from the very first day, he has liked me. After his girlfriend, he is in love with someone, and that is me, and he gave a marriage proposal,” the woman alleged in her complaint, according to the Hindustan Times.

As stated in the FIR, the survivor was subjected to repeated threats and physical assault by the main accused, while the other two individuals remained present and did not intervene. She further alleged that the main accused had filmed the assault and later used the video to blackmail her.

The woman further alleged that the accused not only raped her but also used threats to silence her. “They threatened to kill my boyfriend and arrest my parents,” she stated.

“He showed two videos of me being naked from when he raped me. He threatened to show everyone this video if I do not co-operate and come whenever he calls me,” she said in the written statement, Hindustan Times reported.

Describing the incident, the woman said, “He also tried to hit me with a hockey stick…I just left myself like a dead body. He finished his forceful penetration and then left me. I went outside the room at 10:05 PM. He asked me not to tell anyone.”

Police stated that the woman was confined by the three accused in a guard room located on the ground floor of the college building. The alleged assault is believed to have occurred between 7:30 PM and 10:50 PM.

The survivor informed her parents about the incident later that night, and a police complaint was registered the following day. Investigators have since confiscated the accused's mobile phones and sent them for forensic examination.

Authorities also verified that Monojit Mishra's social media profiles indicated ties to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), identifying him as a former leader of the TMC youth wing at the college.

Mishra’s legal representative, Azam Khan, refuted the allegations, claiming, “These are baseless charges against my client. He is being falsely implicated due to political rivalry.”

The incident has triggered a political controversy in West Bengal. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the TMC of failing to protect women and pointed to Mishra’s political association with the ruling party. In response, the TMC strongly condemned the assault and disassociated itself from the accused.