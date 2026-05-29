Behind hugs and breakfast meetings: Real story of how DK Shivakumar finally claimed power in Karnataka

Following months of intense speculation over a leadership transition in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah resigned as Chief Minister on Thursday. The decision has brought a sigh of relief to the Congress high command, which would now be optimistic about a seamless transfer of power to Deputy Chief Minister and state party President D.K. Shivakumar.

Also Read: Karnataka: Governor accepts Siddaramaiah's resignation as Chief Minister, 4 Deputy CM's likely as DK Shivakumar set to take charge

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar meeting

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Before submitting his resignation, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar met over breakfast at the former's official residence 'Kaveri' in Bengaluru on Thursday.

In a significant political gesture, Shivakumar received a warm welcome from Siddaramaiah upon his arrival at the residence. After greeting the Chief Minister, Shivakumar touched Siddaramaiah’s feet as a mark of respect and later hugged him. Photographs of the interaction were released by both Siddaramaiah’s and Shivakumar’s offices.

Photos showing the bonhomie between the two senior Congress leaders quickly went viral on social media. Along with cabinet ministers, several MLAs considered close to Siddaramaiah also participated in the breakfast meeting.

Siddaramaiah's resignation brings a dramatic conclusion to speculations of leadership change that had dominated the state's political discourse.

Following is a timeline of the political contest in Karnataka

April 2023

The internal power struggle between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar began during the peak of the Karnataka Assembly election 2023 campaign after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced that whoever secured the support of a majority of MLAs in the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting would become the Chief Minister.

Shivakumar succeeded in consolidating the Vokkaliga vote bank in favour of the Congress by appealing openly to the community, stating that if they supported him, he stood a strong chance of becoming the Chief Minister.

The repeated appeals worked in his favour, and the Congress managed to dent the Janata Dal-Secular’s traditional Vokkaliga support base in the Old Mysuru region.

Along with Siddaramaiah, who mobilised the AHINDA vote bank in favour of the Congress, the party secured a landslide victory by winning 136 Assembly seats.

May 2023

Soon after the election results were announced in 2023, camps loyal to Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah began lobbying aggressively for the Chief Minister’s post.

After multiple rounds of discussions, the Congress high command convinced Shivakumar to accept the Deputy Chief Minister’s post, while Siddaramaiah was sworn in as the Chief Minister on May 20, 2023.

Shivakumar was pacified with key portfolios, and he was given charge of Bengaluru Development and Water Resources and was also allowed to continue as the state unit chief.

As per IANS, the Deputy CM's supporters claimed that a power-sharing agreement existed between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

However, Siddaramaiah categorically denied the existence of any such arrangement.

November 2024

The Siddaramaiah camp argued that if there was to be a change in leadership, a Dalit leader should be chosen as Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar’s camp revived claims regarding the alleged power-sharing pact and asserted that he would eventually become the Chief Minister.

February 2025

In a move that triggered alarm within the Karnataka Congress, minister Rajanna, considered a close confidant of Siddaramaiah, declared that he was ready to become the state party chief, a post held by Shivakumar.

Around the same time, PWD Minister Jarkiholi reportedly met the party high command and reminded them of earlier discussions regarding replacing Shivakumar as state party chief.

May 2025

The Congress high command summoned both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to New Delhi and held marathon discussions amid growing tensions within the state unit.

June 2025

Congress General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala arrived in Bengaluru and held extensive interactions with party MLAs to assess the government’s performance and address grievances amid the intensifying leadership tussle.

August 2025

The internal conflict escalated further after Rajanna was dropped from the state Cabinet for allegedly contradicting Rahul Gandhi’s remarks regarding vote theft allegations, IANS reported.

Rajanna indirectly suggested that Shivakumar was behind the move.

November 2025

After Siddaramaiah completed two-and-a-half years in office, Shivakumar loyalists travelled to New Delhi and openly demanded a leadership change in Karnataka.

In response, the Siddaramaiah camp revived the proposal for a Dalit Chief Minister.

Siddaramaiah initially declared that he would complete a full five-year term as Chief Minister, but later maintained that he would abide by the decision of the party high command.

April 2026

Speculation regarding a leadership change peaked ahead of Shivakumar’s 64th birthday on May 15, after Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain publicly predicted that the party high command would gift Shivakumar the Chief Minister’s post.

May 2026

The Congress high command summoned Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to New Delhi, triggering fresh speculation regarding a leadership change.

However, the party maintained that the discussions were related to the upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections.

Siddaramaiah's resignation

The Governor of Karnataka, Thaawarchand Gehlot, on Friday accepted the resignation tendered by Siddaramaiah and dissolved the Council of Ministers headed by him.

(with IANS inputs)

Also Read: Siddaramaiah refuses to go to Rajya Sabha - What are his options?