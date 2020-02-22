Beijing yet to give clearance for India's relief assistance to coronavirus hit China

New Delhi: The Chinese government is yet to give clearance for the relief material that India wanted to send to coronavirus hit Wuhan and bring back Indian students from the city.

Sources told WION, India is ready to send relief package as mentioned in the PM's letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping to deal with coronavirus epidemic but "some reluctance by the Chinese side to give clearance" which authorities in New Delhi are "unable to figure out".

Adding, there is "unexplainable silence" on the part of the Chinese government as to why the clearance has not been given.

India is ready with Indian Air Force's C17 with relief supplies to bring back over 100 nationals left in the Chinese city, which has been the epicentre of Coronavirus.

The flight is expected to bring back foreign nationals as well.

PM Modi in his letter to the Chinese President earlier this month while expressing solidarity with China had indicted that New Delhi is ready for any assistance to the country to deal with the coronavirus epidemic.

So far two Air India flights on January 31 and February 1 brought back more than 640 Indians and 7 Maldivian citizens.