'Belongs To Deity': Tamil Nadu Temple Refuses To Return iPhone Accidentally Dropped In Hundi

In a recent incident in Tamil Nadu, a devotee’s iPhone was accidentally dropped into the hundi (donation box) at a temple, but the temple authorities have refused to return the device, citing that any items placed in the hundi are considered offerings to the deity.

Dinesh, a resident of Vinayagapuram, visited the Arulmigu Kandaswamy Temple in Thiruporur, located near Chennai, last month with his family to offer prayers.

After the worship session, he proceeded to drop some cash into the hundi. However, while retrieving notes from his shirt pocket, his iPhone slipped and fell into the donation box along with the money.

Realizing the mistake, Dinesh approached temple authorities, hoping to retrieve his device. However, the officials informed him that once an item is placed in the hundi, it becomes the property of the deity. As per temple tradition, the hundi is not opened until every two months, making any immediate retrieval impossible.

'Offerings Are Sacred': Temple

The temple authorities maintained that any object placed in the hundi, whether money or otherwise, is considered a sacred offering to the deity. They explained that this custom is an integral part of the temple’s tradition and cannot be altered or reversed, even in cases of accidental drops. Dinesh’s request to get his iPhone back was declined for this reason.

Complaint Lodged, But No Resolution

Frustrated by the response, Dinesh turned to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) officials, requesting updates on when the hundi would be opened so that he could retrieve his device.

The temple’s executive officer said they were unsure whether Dinesh had intentionally dropped the phone as an offering or if it was a genuine accident, as the hundi is secured by a protective iron fence.

The Offer to Retrieve Data

Eventually, after two months, the temple authorities opened the hundi to collect the donations. Dinesh rushed to the temple with hopes of recovering his phone. However, the authorities stuck to their position and denied the return of the device, even though they offered him the option to take his SIM card.

This would allow him to download any important data from the phone, but Dinesh had already obtained a new SIM card and left the decision to the authorities regarding the fate of the iPhone.

As of now, Dinesh’s phone remains with the temple, with the authorities continuing to uphold the belief that the items in the hundi belong to the deity. The incident has sparked curiosity and debate over the temple's traditions and how accidental offerings are handled.