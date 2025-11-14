Belsand Election Result 2025: LJP Wins, RJD Suffers Massive Defeat

Belsand Election Result 2025: According to the Election Commission of India, from the Belsand assembly seat, Lok Janshakti Party candidate Amit Kumar has secured a victory by bagging 82,076 votes. He defeated the nearest Rashtriya Janata Dal rival Sanjay Kumar Gupta polled 59,391 votes.

Talking about the other key candidates then despite putting up a strong fight, they could not close the gap. Arpna Singh from Jan Suraaj and other party candiates were reamaining who could not secure their position in elections 2025.

Belsand Assembly constituency, located in Sitamarhi district, forms part of the Sheohar Lok Sabha seat. The constituency is deeply associated with the late Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, a towering socialist leader who represented Belsand multiple times in the Bihar Assembly. Singh first won Belsand in 1977 as a member of the Janata Party and went on to serve the seat several times, becoming one of its most influential figures.