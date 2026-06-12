Beneath the waves, ready to strike: Meet India’s hidden K-15 nuclear missile that can strike without warning

New Delhi: The K-15 Sagarika is among India’s important underwater-launched strategic weapons. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), it is deployed on INS Arihant, the country’s first nuclear-powered submarine.

It is expected to play an important role in strengthening the country’s nuclear triad by ensuring a secure second-strike capability from beneath the sea.

It is built for launch from submerged submarines. It makes the system difficult to detect or intercept before launch. It has a range of around 750 kilometres and is capable of carrying a nuclear payload of up to 1,000 kilograms. This combination allows it to strike high-value targets from hidden positions deep inside the ocean.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The missile is part of the ‘K-series’, named in honour of scientist and former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. The deployment of Sagarika on INS Arihant placed India among a select group of countries with submarine-based nuclear missile capability. This was an important step in the country’s strategic defence programme.

Launch system and technology

The missile is launched using a vertical system from a submerged platform. A gas-based mechanism pushes the missile out of the water, after which its rocket motor ignites once it reaches the surface.

This method allows the launch to take place without exposing the submarine’s position.

ALSO READ: India’s ‘invisible killer’ missile? Meet Agni-VI built to break every defence shield

Sagarika uses solid fuel propulsion, which keeps the missile ready for launch over long periods without extensive maintenance. This allows it to carry out long sea patrols and respond immediately when required.

It is also equipped with an advanced inertial navigation system along with satellite guidance support. These systems help the missile adjust its path after launch and maintain accuracy while moving toward its target.

Range and operational capability

The official range of the K-15 Sagarika is 750 kilometres, though defence experts said that reducing its payload can extend its reach beyond 1,000 kilometres. Its ability to carry both conventional and nuclear warheads gives it operational flexibility within India’s strategic structure.

The nation’s defence policy is based on a no first use doctrine, which places importance on the ability to respond after a potential strike. Submarine-based systems like Sagarika ensure that a retaliatory response is possible even if land-based and air-based assets are compromised.

Role in India’s nuclear triad

The nuclear triad refers to the capability to launch nuclear weapons from land, air and sea. Sagarika is an important part of the sea-based leg of this system.

ALSO READ: Has India deployed 12 nuclear warheads? Here’s what a new report claims

With INS Arihant carrying these missiles beneath the sea, India retains a secure and survivable deterrent force. The system is built so that even in extreme situations, a response option remains available. Submarines operate with a high level of stealth, and when paired with the missile’s launch system, they are difficult to detect, which increases their strategic value.

Follow-on systems and development

While the K-15 Sagarika serves as an important foundation, India has moved toward developing longer-range systems. With a reported range of around 3,500 kilometres, the K-4 missile is being integrated into the submarine-based arsenal to further increase the strike capability.

The land-based version of the system, known as the Shaurya missile, has also been developed separately, increasing the technological use of the K-series beyond underwater platforms.

The K-15 Sagarika is a milestone in India’s defence capabilities and combines underwater stealth with nuclear delivery potential. It is also a core component of the country’s maritime strategic posture.